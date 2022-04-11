Anthony Albanese Australian Unemployment Rate Gaff Seized By Scott Morrison

Unable to name the exact cash rate, he noted that the RBA had foreseen a rate increase.

“In the coming times, the Reserve Bank has said that there will be several interest rate hikes regardless of whoever is in the government,” he said.

While campaigning in the marginal NSW South Coast seat of Gilmore, Morrison made the wrong move.

“Zero decimal is the one percent cash rate, it’s been there for a while,” he said on Monday morning, citing two figures.