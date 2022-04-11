Anthony Albanese Australian Unemployment Rate Gaff Seized By Scott Morrison

Unable to name the exact cash rate, he noted that the RBA had foreseen a rate increase.
“In the coming times, the Reserve Bank has said that there will be several interest rate hikes regardless of whoever is in the government,” he said.
While campaigning in the marginal NSW South Coast seat of Gilmore, Morrison made the wrong move.
“Zero decimal is the one percent cash rate, it’s been there for a while,” he said on Monday morning, citing two figures.
“The unemployment rate, I’m happy to share with you, is 4 percent and is approaching a 50-year low.”
The federal campaign has turned negative since day one, with Albany telling voters he hasn’t tried to seize the prime ministership by stabbing an aide in the back as he tries to make the election a referendum.. .
