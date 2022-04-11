Anthony Albanese falters, can’t name cash or unemployment rate on first day of federal election campaign

Anthony Albanese faltered on the first day of campaigning, unable to recall key economic figures while trying to bolster Labor’s credibility for the government.

The opposition leader was campaigning in Launceston, among Bass’s ultra-marginal Liberal voters, when asked about the official Reserve Bank cash rate and the national jobless figure.

He was not able to respond at any point, as journalists investigated the alternative prime minister at the expense of the pressures facing the Australian people.

“We can do it…