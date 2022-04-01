Anthony Albany banks on ‘safe change’ to woo voters

Morrison’s lines of attack are also revealing. The prime minister seized on several questions from Albanese on Friday asking him a simple question: “Will you raise taxes?” Albanese gave a quick reply by promising to crack down on multinational tax evasion, and then quickly turned the subject to government garbage.

There are no secrets to voters watching the ABCs of media management at home: Accept the question, pull for the answer you prefer, and communicate your prepared line. Politicians do it all the time. And it makes people suspicious.

Albanese abandoned the old labor tax hike only when asked for a fourth time. “We are doing nothing on the other measures that we have put forward during the last election campaign,” he said, without being able to say, …