Anthony Davis: Lakers believe they can earn play-in bid

The Lakers are at the start of their disappointing season.

He has five games left to make up for all the mistakes in his 77 regular-season games.

They have yet to play for a spot in the play-in tournament, and even as the 11th seed they are currently seeded 10th, they need to extend their season, They have to work a lot.

“Well, it doesn’t happen until it says we’re finished. Until that moment, we’ll know what our destiny is, but right now, we don’t know,” LeBron James said late Friday at his 38 Points and eight rebounds in 39 1/2 minutes still couldn’t stop the Lakers to lose their fifth straight game and drop further down the Western Conference standings. “So, keep going.”

The Lakers are one game behind…