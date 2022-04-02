Anthony Davis, LeBron James vs. Pelicans back in action

Update: LeBron James will also face the Pelicans, giving the Lakers their top two scorers for tonight’s crucial matchup.

LeBron will play. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) 2 April 2022

Anthony Davis will return to action against New Orleans (10:30 ET, NBA TV) tonight, while LeBron James is a “true game-time decision,” per Pregame Reports citing Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that Anthony Davis is officially playing tonight versus New Orleans. There are no minute restrictions other than “being responsible,” Vogel said. LeBron would be a “true game-time decision”. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) 2 April 2022

Davis has been out since February 25 with a right leg sprain. The Lakers are torn apart in his absence, falling all the way…