Anthony Hopkins Had the Most Fun at the 2022 Oscars

Attending the Academy Awards as a nominee must certainly be exciting, filled with anxiety and excitement as you wait to see if your name will be asked to collect the gold statuette. But one has to imagine that there is nothing better than attending awards shows as the previous winner with no stakes in the year’s celebrations. You already have a trophy (or two) at home, and your only job for the evening is to look good, have fun, and maybe at one point take the stage. Anthony Hopkins found himself in this situation the previous night, and he accepted it completely. The two-time Best Actor winner’s only role at the 2022 Oscars was to present the Best Actress award to Jessica Chastain, which she did without error, and after that, she was free to have fun and have fun.

Actually, good times…