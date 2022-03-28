Anthony Hopkins’ impressive numbers at the Oscars

Among all the strong names in history Oscar Awardone of the most important is that Anthony Hopkins, not only for his legendary role Hannibal Lecter Feather The Silence of the Lambs (1991) and its sequels, but because is one of the most nominated and most winners in the Welsh Actor category”best actor,

hopkins it was news 2021 Oscar Awards to become Longest living actor to receive a statue, He did it for his portrayal of a man suffering from dementia Father (2020)And gave his thanksgiving speech through video.

Overall 84 year old actor was nominated six times for their performance. first time came to him for his most iconic role, that was Lecterand he won the award. second time He was nominated two years later in 1994…