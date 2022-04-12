Anthony Mackie on When He Fell in Love with Country

American captain would like love country music.

Anthony Mackie — best known for his role as the high-flying Falcon and Shield-slinging Captain America in the uber-popular Marvel Cinematic Universe — grew up on Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, appearing on Monday night’s CMT Music. told The Tennessean at the awards. red carpet.

When Did Country Music Click With Disney Stars? He really gives credit to the cinema.

“I was about seven years old, Kenny Rogers did this movie where he was a race car driver,” Mackie said. “It’s Kenny Rogers. He had all this music in the movie, from that movie I became a big fan of Kenny Rogers.

“I’m from New Orleans… I just really loved [Rogers, Parton, Nelson’s] The music was coming, because it was going to tell the story.”

Mackie co-hosts CMT Music Awards in Municipal…