Anthony Mackie says the call to become Captain America was “mind-blowing”

Anthony Mackie was blown away when he got a call that he was going to be the next Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. falcon and winter soldier, the second Marvel Studios series to premiere on Disney+, concluded with Mackie’s Sam Wilson finally adopting the title Captain America. Chris Evans famously shielded Mackie in the final moments of avengers: endgame, MCU fans were thrilled to learn that Anthony Mackie would star in captain america 4And the actor is not taking the role lightly, expressing how important the role of Captain America is to him and his family.

