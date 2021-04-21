Anthony Pettis full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Anthony Pettis has a brand new dwelling.

The previous UFC light-weight champion signed with the PFL after UFC contract expired. Now on Friday night time at PFL 1, Pettis (24-10) will combat Clay Collard (14-6) in the primary occasion.

Pettis did one thing 2020 that no person within the PFL did. He fought. The PFL canceled their 2020 season because of the ongoing world coronavirus pandemic. As everybody on the roster was sidelined, Pettis fought three. He opened up the 12 months in January with a loss to Diego Ferreira at UFC 246, however he rebounded by profitable back-to-back fights over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Alex Morono.

Whereas Pettis was lively final 12 months, these days are behind him as he’s not a UFC fighter. Now Pettis has his eyes set on making an announcement in his new promotion.

Pettis spoke to MyMMANews and media shops on Tuesday throughout PFL 1 media day. You possibly can hear every part Pettis needed to say forward of PFL debut by watching video above.

A full record of the fights going down on Friday’s PFL card are listed under:

Primary Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)

Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)

Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)

Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)

Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)

Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)

Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)