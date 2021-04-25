Anthony Smith Career Earnings

Anthony Smith Profession Earnings

UFC, Strikeforce & Bellator fights solely, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t embrace PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on on occasion title for full payout for all fighters for that occasion

Strikeforce Challengers: Voelker vs Bowling III – Jul 22/11 – W (Lagman) – $5,000 ($2,500 to indicate, $2,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Britt vs Sayers – Nov 18/11 – L (Amagov) – $2,400 ($3,000 to indicate, $600 superb for lacking weight)

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Aug 18/12 – W (Sayers) – $6,000 ($3,000 to indicate, $3,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Marquardt vs Saffiedine – Jan 12/13 – L (Gracie) – $10,000

UFC on Gasoline TV: Nogueira vs Werdum – Jun 8/13 – L (Neto) – $6,000*

Bellator 117 – Apr 18/14 – W (Moreno) – $6,000 ($3,000 to indicate, $3,000 win bonus)

Bellator 129 – Oct 17/14 – W (Inexperienced) – $8,000 ($4,000 to indicate, $4,000 win bonus)

UFC Battle Night time: Cowboy vs Oliveira – Feb 21/16 – W (Guimaraes) – $25,000 ($10,000 to indicate, $10,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF: Workforce Joanna vs Workforce Claudia Finale – Jul 8/16 – L (Ferreira) – $20,000 ($15,000 to indicate, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF: Match of Champions Finale – Dec 3/16 – W (Mutapcic) – $85,000 ($15,000 to indicate, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 9/17 – W (Sanchez) – $39,000 ($17,000 to indicate, $17,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Battle Night time: Rockhold vs Department – Sept 16/17 – W (Lombard) – $43,000 ($19,000 to indicate, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Battle Night time: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – L (Santos) – $81,000 ($21,000 to indicate, $50,000 Battle of the Night time bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (Evans) – $52,000 ($21,000 to indicate, $21,000 win bonus, $10,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC Battle Night time: Shogun vs Smith – Jul 22/18 – W (Road) – $111,000 ($23,000 to indicate, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $15,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC Battle Night time: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27/18 – In (Oezdemir) – $110,000 ($25,000 to indicate, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $10,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – L (Jones) – $380,000 ($350,000 to indicate, $30,000 battle week incentive pay)

UFC Battle Night time: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1/19 – W (Gustafsson) – $315,000 ($125,000 to indicate, $125,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $15,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC Battle Night time: Smith vs Teixeira – Might 13/20 – L (Teixeira) – $145,000 ($130,000 to indicate, $15,000 battle week incentive pay)

UFC Battle Night time: Smith vs Rakic – Aug 29/20 – L (Rakic) – $145,000 ($130,000 to indicate, $15,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC Battle Night time: Smith vs Clark – Nov 28/20 – W (Clark) – $325,000 ($130,000 to indicate, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $15,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC 261 – Apr 24/21 – W (Crute) – $286,000 ($135,000 to indicate, $135,000 win bonus, $16,000 battle week incentive pay)*