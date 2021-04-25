LATEST

Anthony Smith gets a win by doctor stoppage over Jimmy Crute

Avatar
By
Posted on
Anthony Smith, UFC Vegas 15

Anthony Smith lands a wonderfully positioned leg kick that leads to a health care provider stoppage to provide Smith the victory over Jimmy Crute.

Followers are again at UFC 261 as a sold-out crowd of 15,000 fill the Vystar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24.

Headlining a predominant card that includes three championship bouts is a welterweight title rematch between the present king Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal.

Within the co-main occasion, strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes her second title protection, towards former champion Rose Namajunas. Present ladies’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko places her strap on the road towards former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Earlier than the trio of championship fights, a bout between two ranked mild heavyweight contenders will kick off the primary card as former title challenger Anthony Smith takes on Jimmy Crute.

Smith (34-16) is seeking to choose up the place he left off as he’s coming off a submission win over Devin Clark in November. That win marked ended Smith’s powerful 2020 as he misplaced his two different fights final 12 months to Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic.

Crute (12-1) got here into the UFC in 2018 after competing on Dana White’s Contender Collection. Since becoming a member of the promotion, the Australian has posted a 4-1 document. He’s using a two-fight successful streak with back-to-back finishes over Michael Oleksiejczuk and Modestas Bukauskas.

Right here’s how the Smith vs. Crute combat went down with a round-by-round breakdown and scoring. For a full listing of UFC 261 outcomes, click on right here.

Spherical 1

First pay per view with a stay crowd for the reason that coronavirus pandemic is underway and the followers are loud! Nice to listen to!

Crute will get issues began with a entrance kick ti the tight and Smith returns hearth with a jab. Moments later Crute goes with a kick once more and Smith makes use of the identical counter jab.

Smith having plenty of success with the jab early and he’s obtained the eye of Crute.

The jab lands once more. Crute has no reply. Nevertheless, Crute is blasting Smith with leg kicks. Whereas each are having success, Smith is marking up Crute’s face with the jabs.

Smith now lands an enormous proper hand and Crute simply eats it.

Just a few seconds later Crute crumbles to the bottom. Unsure what occurred. It was like his leg went out. However as Smith is available in to take benefit, Crute secures a takedown and is throughout Smith.

Loopy spherical. Replay exhibits it was a kick that tousled Crute’s leg and Crute can’t stand on the finish of the spherical.

After seeing Crute stumble round and limping, the physician stops the combat.

Official End result: Anthony Smith defeats Jimmy Crute by TKO because of a docs stoppage – Spherical 1

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
55
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
52
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
49
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top