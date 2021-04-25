Anthony Smith gets a win by doctor stoppage over Jimmy Crute

Anthony Smith lands a wonderfully positioned leg kick that leads to a health care provider stoppage to provide Smith the victory over Jimmy Crute.

Followers are again at UFC 261 as a sold-out crowd of 15,000 fill the Vystar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24.

Headlining a predominant card that includes three championship bouts is a welterweight title rematch between the present king Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal.

Within the co-main occasion, strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes her second title protection, towards former champion Rose Namajunas. Present ladies’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko places her strap on the road towards former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Earlier than the trio of championship fights, a bout between two ranked mild heavyweight contenders will kick off the primary card as former title challenger Anthony Smith takes on Jimmy Crute.

Smith (34-16) is seeking to choose up the place he left off as he’s coming off a submission win over Devin Clark in November. That win marked ended Smith’s powerful 2020 as he misplaced his two different fights final 12 months to Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic.

Crute (12-1) got here into the UFC in 2018 after competing on Dana White’s Contender Collection. Since becoming a member of the promotion, the Australian has posted a 4-1 document. He’s using a two-fight successful streak with back-to-back finishes over Michael Oleksiejczuk and Modestas Bukauskas.

Right here’s how the Smith vs. Crute combat went down with a round-by-round breakdown and scoring. For a full listing of UFC 261 outcomes, click on right here.

Spherical 1

First pay per view with a stay crowd for the reason that coronavirus pandemic is underway and the followers are loud! Nice to listen to!

Crute will get issues began with a entrance kick ti the tight and Smith returns hearth with a jab. Moments later Crute goes with a kick once more and Smith makes use of the identical counter jab.

Smith having plenty of success with the jab early and he’s obtained the eye of Crute.

The jab lands once more. Crute has no reply. Nevertheless, Crute is blasting Smith with leg kicks. Whereas each are having success, Smith is marking up Crute’s face with the jabs.

Smith now lands an enormous proper hand and Crute simply eats it.

Just a few seconds later Crute crumbles to the bottom. Unsure what occurred. It was like his leg went out. However as Smith is available in to take benefit, Crute secures a takedown and is throughout Smith.

Loopy spherical. Replay exhibits it was a kick that tousled Crute’s leg and Crute can’t stand on the finish of the spherical.

After seeing Crute stumble round and limping, the physician stops the combat.

Official End result: Anthony Smith defeats Jimmy Crute by TKO because of a docs stoppage – Spherical 1