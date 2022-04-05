‘Anti-India’ content: Centre blocks 22 YouTube channels

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has blocked 22 YouTube channels for allegedly spreading disinformation related to India’s national security and foreign relations. These include 18 Indian YouTube news channels that have been blocked for the first time under IT Rules, 2021, and four Pakistan-based YouTube news channels.

In an order issued on Monday, the ministry said these YouTube channels used logos of TV news channels and false thumbnails to mislead viewers.

In addition, three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website were also blocked.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“These channels were involved in spreading misinformation impacting India’s sovereignty, national security &…