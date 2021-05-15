ENTERTAINMENT

Anti Indian Movie (2021): Watch Blue Sattai Maran’s Anti Indian Movie On Tamil Talkies

Thus Central Board of Film Certification has refused to certify his film. Anti Indian movie 2021 features Narain, Radha Ravi in the lead roles. After so many struggles, the makers decided to release the movie online on Tamil talkies youtube channel.

Anti Indian Movie Full Details

Director Blue Shirt C. Elamaran
Producer Adham Bava
Genre Political Comedy Drama
Script writer Blue Shirt C. Elamaran
Cast Narain, Radha Ravi
Music Blue Shirt C. Elamaran
Production Company Moon Pictures
Release date Yet to be updated
Language Tamil

Anti Indian Movie Cast

Anti Indian Movie Songs

Anti Indian Movie Motion Poster

Check out the latest trending motion poster from Anti- Indian Movie

Related Items:

Most Popular

90
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
69
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
34
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top