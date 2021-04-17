‘Anti’ turns 5: Are we *ever* going to get new music from Rihanna? – Film TMT

Rihanna rose to fame as a gifted musician together with her first hit single being “Pon de Replay”. She moved to america from the island of Barbados and was shortly topping U.S. music charts. A few of the largest music collaborations she has executed through the years embrace songs with Eminem, Kanye West, Drake, DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and extra.

Up till Rihanna’s final album Anti, nothing appeared to get in the way in which of her passionate drive to launch wonderful music. By some means her final album Anti is popping 5 years outdated this 12 months and she or he hasn’t launched one other album since then. What’s happening?

Fenty Magnificence protecting Rihanna busy?

Like a number of different tremendous fashionable celebrities, together with Kylie Jenner and Girl Gaga, Rihanna is behind a beauty line referred to as Fenty Magnificence. One of many parts that makes Fenty Magnificence stand out a lot is the truth that the merchandise are high-quality and she or he has made positive to be extraordinarily inclusive with pores and skin tone matching.

Make-up lovers of each pores and skin tone are in luck whereas procuring with the Fenty Magnificence model. The time Rihanna dedicates to creating positive Fenty Magnificence is profitable has most definitely gotten in the way in which of latest music since her album Anti.

SAVAGE X FENTY lingerie line

Rihanna’s lingerie line, SAVAGE X FENTY, can also be being praised for its degree of inclusivity since she has designed lingerie that appeals to ladies of all sizes and shapes. The fashions she chooses to characterize her lingerie line are all so vastly completely different which suggests paying prospects really feel like they’ll additionally look nice sporting her designs.

A few of the celeb influencers working with Rihanna and modeling for the road embrace Lizzo, Bella Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. Her vogue exhibits with superior musical performances and celeb fashions can be found for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Combating again towards the COVID-19 pandemic

Rihanna is certainly a businesswoman, however she additionally has an enormous coronary heart relating to charitable organizations. The COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands and thousands of individuals in monetary destroy and has additionally taken the lives of 1000’s leaving relations in mourning.

Rihanna has stepped up and donated $5 million in the direction of the combat towards COVID-19. She, like the remainder of us, wish to see the world return to regular. There’s a protracted strategy to go earlier than we are able to all return to normalcy however her donation means lots.

Relationship with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna ended relations together with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel and began a brand new relationship with A$AP Rocky. It’s apparent her new romantic relationship is taking over an excellent quantity of her time. While you date somebody you, they sometimes get lots of consideration!

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky have been noticed collectively on a number of events they usually completely give off couple targets vibes. Since Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are each gifted artists, it will be unbelievable to see them collaborate on new music collectively – since her followers miss music from her a lot.

Turning into an envoy of Barbados

Rihanna left her life on a small island of Barbados behind to pursue a profession in music in america, and it has been a pleasant success for her. Followers have missed her music greater than ever however one other issue protecting her from getting within the studio is getting appointed to turn into an official ambassador of Barbados. The individuals of her dwelling island have a lot respect for her and all that she has completed.

Rising internet price

Rihanna’s internet price remains to be rising even though she hasn’t launched a brand new album since Anti within the final 5 years. Her beauty line & lingerie line have boosted her internet price and solidified the truth that she is a real entrepreneur. She’s determined to spend money on herself and create some good enterprise ventures that may depart her rich endlessly . . . even when she by no means drops one other album after Anti.