‘Antitrust’ by Amy Klobuchar, and ‘The Tyranny of Big Tech’ by Josh Hawley – The New York Times

Would you like to read a U.S. senator’s book about antitrust law? No? How about two U.S. senators’ books about antitrust law?

Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, recently published books with a combined 825 pages about the history of America’s skepticism of large and powerful corporations.

I read them both and wouldn’t recommend that other mortals follow my lead.

But the books are remarkable if only for what these senators on opposite sides of the political spectrum agree on: They want tougher regulation, new laws, more aggressive judges and citizen movements to tame what they see as America’s too-big business elite, especially technology powers like Google, Facebook and Amazon. A shorthand for these two books is that Teddy Roosevelt was good and big tech is bad.

I don’t want to draw too much of a false equivalence. Ms. Klobuchar’s “Antitrust” is deeply researched and comprehensive. (Maybe too comprehensive.) Mr. Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech” is largely an incoherent mess. But let me explain some of what I learned from reading them:

The senators agree that big is bad. One of the strangest sights in modern American politics is how powerful tech companies like Google and Facebook have generated bipartisan hatred. They have few friends. Certainly not these writers. To them, the power of tech companies is emblematic of what goes wrong when big corporations are left mostly alone to do what they want. It’s weird, really, how alike they sound.