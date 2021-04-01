“Antonio Brown played a big part”: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette hopes WR Antonio Brown can re-sign with the Bucs. | The SportsRush

LATEST

“Antonio Brown played a big part”: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette hopes WR Antonio Brown can re-sign with the Bucs.

Running Back Leonard Fournette officially resigned last Wednesday and hopes fellow teammate Antonio Brown can do the same. Both Fournette and Brown were free agency additions made by the Bucs in 2020 and both were vital in Tampa Bay’s playoff run.

Leonard Fournette had a quiet regular season, rushing for under 400 yards on 3.8 yards a carry but came alive in the playoffs. “Playoff Lenny” as he is often called, Fournette had almost 450 all-purpose yards in the Buccaneers 4 game playoff run that ultimately ended with the Bucs lifting only their 2nd ever Lombardi Trophy. Leonard rushed for 4.7 yards a carry and had a touchdown in every single game.

Leonard Founette hopes “misunderstood” Antonio Brown re-signs with Tampa Bay

One of Fournette’s biggest supporters throughout the season was WR Antonio Brown.

“The biggest helpers on the team was A.B.,” said Fournette. “Going through what he went through and what I went through, just motivating each other, those pep talks we had each and every day, just trusting the process, things like that, he played a big part, too.

“I hope he comes back. Guys like that, you need around. He’s just I think misunderstood, a lot. I didn’t know too much about AB before we played with each other, but he’s a great guy to be around and I hope he comes back.”

Leonard Fournette also revealed that he chose to run it back despite getting better offers.  “Me coming to this team humbled me a lot. Being around so much talent, you’re so used to being ‘that guy’ on the team, I think it helped me develop into a better man too. I could have gone elsewhere and gotten more money, I think this is the better place for me. I’m not going to lie.”

Antonio Brown is the only player to have played significant snaps and still not sign a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown played all 8 games in the 2nd half of the season and racked up almost 500 yards receiving on 45 receptions and 4 touchdowns.

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians has said previously that he would love to have Brown re-sign and says there is a contract waiting for him if he wants to come back. Brown is receiving attention from a few teams, namely the Ravens and Seahawks, both of which seem interested to sign him. Regardless of where he signs, he will always have the 2020 Super Bowl season with the Bucs to treasure.

