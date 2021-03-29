“Antonio Brown To Follow…Sammy Watkins To The Baltimore Ravens?”: Antonio Brown To The Ravens? Skip Bayless Believes Bucs WR May Join Lamar Jackson & Co. | The SportsRush

Antonio Brown is still a free agent, and he has yet to sign with a team. Could Brown pair up with Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens?

Brown’s ideal landing spot still seems to be with Tampa Bay, but the Bucs may not have the money to make that happen. The Buccaneers amazingly retained all 22 of their starters from the Super Bowl, but Brown is still a key cog that’s missing from that list.

If Brown doesn’t sign with Tampa Bay, could he sign with another contender? Baltimore may emerge as a frontrunner to sign Brown since they’re still in the market for a wide receiver.

Russell Wilson was also recruiting Antonio Brown earlier, and the Seahawks are also still in the mix for Brown’s services. So where will the former All-Pro receiver go?

How Would Antonio Brown Fit On The Ravens?

Brown would definitely make a stellar addition to the Ravens wide receiving core. Last year, the Ravens leading receiver was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown who finished with 769 yards, and right behind him was tight end Mark Andrews with 701 yards.

Meanwhile, in just 8 games Brown was able to haul in 485 receiving yards for an average of 60.4. Brown and Andrews averaged less than 50 a game.

There is a clear need for receiving depth for Baltimore, but they were extremely unlucky in free agency. They saw players like Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller, and JuJu Smith-Schuster all slip away from their hands.

Lamar Jackson is also a former MVP, and he’d love to have someone of Brown’s caliber on his team. The Ravens are a run-first team by design, but they’re looking to diversify.

Their run-first approach has brought them success in the regular season, but that success hasn’t carried over to the playoffs.

Having a playmaker like Brown would give Baltimore the versatility they’d need to develop a better passing game. That way, their play-style wouldn’t be as predictable and they’d clearly run a multi-dimensional offense.

The Ravens have a young core with Sammy Watkins on his way too, and Brown’s veteran presence could mentor them into becoming superstars in the league.

