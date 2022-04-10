Antonio Conte’s incredible Tottenham transformation and ten words related to rivals

Now just six weeks ago, Antonio Conte questioned his future after their disappointing 1-0 loss to Tottenham at Burnley. Triumphant four days earlier with a resounding 3-2 win against Man City, the Spurs crashed back to earth with an almighty blast at Turf Moor.

A defeat that led many to believe that chairman Daniel Levy would soon be on the hunt for a new manager, the Lillywhites having changed their fortunes dramatically since that fateful night at Lancashire. Although there have been some obstacles along the way since then, most notably Championship side’s FA Cup exit at Middlesbrough and their 3–2 loss against Manchester United, Tottenham have won six of their last eight matches in all competitions.

His latest win on Saturday evening…