Antonio Conte’s scary front three – Sunday’s Tottenham line-up vs Newcastle predicted

Newcastle began their Premier League run-in to top-four chasers Tottenham on Sunday, returning from an international break. Spurs go into the game in good form after winning four of their last five league appearances and will be determined to continue this as they attempt to chase down Arsenal, who hold the eventual Champions League spot .

Newcastle will feel that several good results will be enough to avoid a fall this season. They are in 14th place, some nine points from the bottom three with nine games to go. That said, the two defeats in their last two Premier League matches to Chelsea and ten-man Everton show just how shrewd the Magpies must be to achieve their goal.

Tottenham won 3–2 in a reversal in October when three goals in the first half…