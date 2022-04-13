Antonio Rudiger is No. 1 track to strengthen defense Juventus-fr.com

Looking for a central defender, Juventus have turned their attention to Antonio Rudiger. Germany is the number one option for strengthening the international defence. Get more details in this article.

the future of giorgio chiellini still uncertain. retirement? Heading to another year at MLS or Juventus? It is still unclear. However, the club will have to find his replacement as soon as possible and even if he decides to stay. Antonio Rudiger Tracked for some time and is still the No. 1 option for strengthening the defense.

According to information received from Corriere dello Sport, an offer has been made and it is important. But there is always a distance between demand and supply. Case in point are other clubs such as Barca, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Former AS Roma is at the end of his contract this summer but it remains to be seen what Chelsea will do, as he can always extend.

