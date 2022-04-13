Antonio Rudiger laments Chelsea’s mistakes in Champions League exit after Real Madrid clash

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has regretted the personal mistakes he made in the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel’s side won the night but an extra-time goal from Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 5-4 win and Chelsea out of the Champions League.

Talking to BT Sport after the match manifestRudiger discussed his side’s exit from the competition.

imago / pressinfo

“If you make mistakes like this on two legs, you get punished,“He told the media. “It was do or die for us. Before the game everyone didn’t think we could go 3-0, but then the individual class comes to light with Modric and Benzema, now here we are.”

It comes as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel called on his side to correct mistakes after losing the ball in midfield…