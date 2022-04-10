Antwerp are not certain of third place after losing points against Cercle Brugge. Jupiter Pro League 2021/2022

With a play-off of the Champions on the horizon, Antwerp could use a home win against Cercle Brugge, who played out. The Great Olds certainly had a better run of the game before the break, but it didn’t really make for a bigger chance.

The main focus was on a beautiful tribute to the deceased Miguel Van Damme and the presence of Antwerp’s new technical director Mark Overmar in the stands.

In the last minute of the first half, Michael Frey – edge offside – came face to face with Warleson, but he gave the Brazilian a full kick. Both teams went into halftime without a goal.

We had chances after the break and the first immediately went against the ropes. Frey brings a cross for Balikwisha and the young attacker does a good job. Antwerp pushed ahead and created a series of good opportunities, but forgot to kill the game.

Entering the final quarter, Cercle was receiving a penalty after a stupid push error by Seck on Denki. The…