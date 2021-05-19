Antwerp-based hospitality tech Apicbase cooks up €4 million in Series A round – Tech.eu

LATEST

Belgian hospitality tech scale-up Apicbased has raised €4 million in Series A round led by Volta Ventures. The raise also saw participation from existing investors Newion, AAA Fund, and various Angel Investors. The company reports that the crispy fresh capital will be used to further advance the functionality of the platform as well as recruit key personnel.

Founded in 2017 by Carl Jacobs, Julien Burlat, Kim Rothuys, and Pieter Wellens, Apicbase focuses on multi-unit restaurants, ghost kitchens, meal-kit businesses, and large-scale catering operations. 

Through centralising a wide range of kitchen processes, automated calculations, predictive purchasing, and analytics, Apicbase forms a single source of truth for Food and Beverage management. The service also integrates seamlessly with other operational requirements including point-of-sale systems, accounting packages, and payroll.

“We are using the capital increase to grow the platform and solve the specific challenges of large enterprises. We are recruiting plenty of talent, not in the least additional developers,” comments Jacobs. “By the end of 2022, we plan to double the number of employees and open offices in New York, London, and Amsterdam.”

The firm counts La Place, Be Burger, Sodexo, Not So Dark, Citizen M hotels and Tastyoo as clients, has demonstrated a 100% growth rate year-over-year, and has raised a total of €6.2 million to date.

That’s not to say that Apicbase is alone in the sector, as London’s Taster offers a flavour of it’s own, but has a number of similar-sounding technical elements, Munich’s apaleo allows restaurants to build out their own custom requirements, and Dublin’s Nory could very easy scale to larger-scale operations.

