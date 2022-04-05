Antwerp Bazaar guitarist Simon Nuyten will now go through bald life: “I’ve struggled with hair loss for 7 years”

Bazaart guitarist Simon Newten will now go through a bald life. On Monday evening, he announced the news through his Instagram. Photos of his new coupe were complemented by a clear text. In which the guitarist announced that he has been battling hair loss for some time now. “Losing your hair sucks. Especially at a young age,” it seems.

“I have to get something off my chest. My hair is falling out, it’s not all of a sudden. I’ve been battling my ‘baldness’ for 7 years with problems,” Simon Newton wrote in his Instagram message. He always tried to hide it by wearing headgear. In places where this was not possible, the Bazart guitarist avoided. He hated to face every day.

So it was very tough emotionally. “I know it may sound silly and I also know that there are many bad things in life. Yet it had a huge impact on my life. It…