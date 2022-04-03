Antwerp fans are protesting: “Mark, can I have your picture?” And the huge penis goes around in the profession – Voetbalnieuws

It was Antwerp’s first race since the news of Mark Overmars becoming the new technical director. Anyway, the Antwerp fans were already ahead of the opponents and targeted their new sporting owner himself.
A giant inflatable penis can be seen at the Antwerp supporters’ stand in Den Drif. Of course, the spells weren’t perfect either. For example, ‘Honey, can I have your picture’ had its own version. There was also a banner with ‘Across the border, Mark’ and ‘Add a dick pic too!
I#ohlant #antwerp #rafc #overmars pic.twitter.com/1RVyMNDRFr— bart de vrey (@devrebart) 2 April 2022
Antwerp fans mock Mark Overmars and ask “Sweetie, can I have your picture?” Get your version of . above. #ohlant pic.twitter.com/awAh84y1Ur— LodeNuyts (@LodeNuyts) 2 April 2022
