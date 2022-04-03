Antwerp fans immediately deal with Mark Overmars: Dutchman has to pay for it with inflatable giant penis and chants

Mark Overmars’ start as Antwerp’s technical director hasn’t entirely gone smoothly. After fifteen minutes of play, the fans of the great old An inflated penis on the field at King Power at Den Drif Stadium. That action was accompanied by a vocal rendition of “Mark Can I Have Your Picture”.

Read this also. Antwerp OH win by smallest margin at Leuven and take a big step into Champions Play-off

According to official club representatives, Mark Overmers was not present in the game against the OHL. No ticket was asked for him from the OHL club board. Also according to the press secretary of Antwerp, Overmars was missing in the appeal.

It all had to do with the absence of general manager Sven Jax, who had introduced Overmars to the press two weeks earlier. He is currently on leave. It’s still waiting for the official excuse that Overmars got fired from Ajax for sending obscene photos…