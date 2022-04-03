Antwerp Wins in the OHL and Takes a Big Step Toward the Champions Playoff

At the lawns of the OHL, Antwerp ensured the minimum by winning on the lowest possible margin (0–1). The win allows Brian Priske’s men to come dangerously close to qualify for the Champions Playoff.

Now it has become a habit. Like its previous three successes, Antwerp emerged from a small target. Based on the OHL, it was work compress In the first half.

Thanks to this win, Great Old consolidates their third place by four points ahead of Gantois and Anderlecht, who play this Sunday at Cercle and against Charleroi, respectively. With a mattress like this, the loss of one of the two will ensure its place in the top 4. A split from one of his two rivals would allow Antwerpers to settle for a split against Cerle on the final day. If they both win, a win against Brugio would allow No. 1 anyway…