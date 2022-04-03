Antwerp won over a thief in the OHL and maintained themselves in the top 4. Jupiter Pro League 2021/2022

Antwerp began the fight for the Champions play-off in pole position, but with Ghent and Anderlecht at just one point, there was no margin of error for The Great Old. So the bright start to the visitors should not come as a surprise.

OH Leuven took over after fifteen minutes. Butez stood on a surprise free kick by Mercier and also crossed shots from Schrijsvers and Tamari. At one corner the goalkeeper was hit with a header by Ozkaker, but now the post saved Antwerp.

The OHL continued to pile up misses with opportunities. Mercier gave De Nore, Tamari and Martens a big chance, but they always turned their necks. In Antwerp they could hardly believe it was still 0-0.

Shortly before half-time, a corner kick was given to the home team. After a header from Battle, the ball got stuck in front of the goal and Seck missed 0-1 on goal like hens.

Priske drops Miyoshi and Almeida…