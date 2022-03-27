Antwerp’s Cheyenne Van Earle (22) crowned Miss Belgium 2022

A long evening passed and out of thirty girls finally fifteen remained. The bilingual Chayenne Van Aarle emerged as the big winner. She is 22 years old, lives in Antwerp and works as a flight attendant.

“I was born in a caravan but grew up in a palace. My father adopted and cared for abandoned circus animals. I learned that if you work hard, you can achieve your goals. can get,” she told the show.

Elle Leclerc of Locéren became the first woman to be honored. Limburg’s Silvana Spiros completes the stage as the second lady of honour.

The winner goes home with a Volvo with a fuel card for a year and a very diverse package of prizes.