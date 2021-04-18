ENTERTAINMENT

Anu to visit Surya's house: Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham

Anu to visit Surya's house: Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Zee Tamil’s a lot liked serie Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham viewers are going to witness Surya and Anu spending a lightweight second within the upcoming episode.

Within the earlier episode it’s seen that Meera stopped Anu from assembly Surya. Meera advised that Anu shouldn’t disturb Surya when he’s stress-free. Anu advised that no physique together with Meera within the workplace knew about Devanandhini historical past so she needed to speak to Surya to clear her doubts. She walked in the direction of Surya’s cabin leaving Meera shocked. Theena instigated Meera. He advised that Anu disobeyed Meera which by no means occurred earlier than on this workplace. Different hand Anu enquired Surya about Devanandhini previous manufacturing unit. Surya received irritated listening to Devanandhini’s title and shouted at Anu. He left the room angrily. Anu received scared with Surya’s sudden change in temper. She puzzled why Surya received offended everytime she enquired about Devanandhini. Anu was upset and wished to satisfy Sharda. That point she obtained Sharda’s name who requested her to come back house. Anu fortunately agreed. Surya heard Anu over cellphone. He enquired her whom she’s going to satisfy. Anu refused to inform him which irritated Surya.

Within the upcoming episode Anu will go to Surya’s home. Surya will likely be shocked to see Anu there. Anu will make tea for Surya and Sharda. Sharda will likely be suprised when Anu will make a sugarless tea for her. Sharda will ask how Anu is aware of about it. Anu will say that Surya drinks tea with out sugar, so she thought his mother may even favor tea with no sugar. Sharda will drink the tea and can recognize it. Anu will serve the tea to Surya. Surya will say that as we speak he’ll drink tea with sugar. He’ll reward her cooking expertise.

Will Anu ask Sharda about Devanandhini sarees? Will Sharda clear her doubts?

To get newest updates of your favourite present, Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham, hold checking this house.

