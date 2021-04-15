Anu will plan to steal the traditional bangle from Roja: Roja

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Solar television fame Roja serial by no means fails to entertain its viewers because the first first episode is now gearing up for additional drama. Earlier we noticed that Anu blamed Roja. Now viewers will see that Anu will plan to steal the normal bangle from Roja.

Within the earlier episode we noticed; Anu stayed with Manickam with out choice. She wished to steal all his properties. Annapoorna suggested to Anu that she shouldn’t go away Manickam facet. If she go away then Roja will probably be shut with Manickam. Shenbagam helped the child. Shenbagam seen Manickam struggling to take breath. Shenbagam helped him. He thanked her in semi acutely aware state. Anu evesdropped Kalpana and Roja dialog. She created a scene and provoked Roja. She tried to beat Anu and dropped her plan. Anu lied to Annapoorna that Roja overwhelmed her. Arjun supported Roja.

In At this time’s episode we see; Annapoorna asks Arjun appologizes to Anu for his spouse’s mistake. Roja says to her clearly that she gained’t appologize with out committing any errors. Roja narrates the scene to Arjun. Roja provides that Anu mendacity like consuming water. Arjun teases Anu is just not a girl. Annapoorna helps Anu. Arjun challenges them that he will certainly proves to all that Anu is faux. Annapoorna will pushes her out of the home with out mercy. She will be able to capable of dwell on this home until he proves the reality. Aswin will get thought from Bujji to fulfill Pooja. He sneaks into Pooja’s room. Everybody will get alerts listening to the sound. They will get shock to search out Aswin in Pooja’s room. Aswin one way or the other manages the state of affairs and leaves. Roja enthusiastic about Anu. She informs to Arjun that she is grateful to him for marrying her. She says to him that she don’t wanna show something. Arjun’s love is sufficient to her. Kalpana deny it and asks Arjun to do something to show her id. Anu asks Sakshi to observe Arjun’s each transfer. Arjun hears it.

Within the upcoming episode it’s will probably be see that Anu will come to corridor carrying her baggage. Roja and Kalpana will assume what’s occurring? Annapoorna will questions her what occurred? Anu will inform to her that she is leaving. If Kalpana give the treditional bangle to her then she’s going to by no means go away. Kalpana and Roja will get shock to listen to it. Arjun will driving the automobile.

What is going to occur subsequent? Will Arjun discover out Shenbagam is alive? When will Roja get’s her rights in that home? Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions. Stays tune with our web page for extra updates.