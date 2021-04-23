ENTERTAINMENT

Anu will throw Roja out of the Birthday function: Roja

Anu will throw Roja out of the Birthday function: Roja

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Solar television fame Roja serial by no means fails to entertain its viewers for the reason that first first episode is now gearing up for additional drama. Earlier we noticed that Anu’s evil transfer. Now we shall be see that Anu will blame Roja as thief.

In Right now’s episode we see; kalpana says to Roja that she’s going to have a good time her birthday grandly subsequent 12 months. Grandma will bless her. Anu tries to insult Roja however Arjun helps her. He says to her that Roja is just not grasping one however Anu is. Anu takes Annapoorna’s assist. Arjun says to her that Anu can in a position to play this position for few extra minutes after that he’ll tear her masks in entrance of all! After studying the reality Annapoorna would be the one whom gonna kick her out. Annapoorna complaints that he solely know to tease Anu. He asks her to pour all love on her as a result of it gained’t final lengthy. Anu tries to slap Roja however she stops her. She warns her that she is calm to guard this household. She is utilizing Kalpana’s path in it. Annapoorna misunderstands her and leaves. kalpana consoles Roja. Sakshi’s goons are standing across the auditorium. Arjun takes his household there. They praises the ornament. He units the momentary board for Anu. Anu alerts Sakshi in Shanthamoorthy matter. She assures to her that she’s going to by no means enable him in. Anu makes use of Arjun’s absence to insult Roja. She seeks Annapoorna’s assist in it.

Within the upcoming episode we shall be see that Yasodha will take kalpana from the corridor. Somebody will intentionall locks her contained in the room. Anu will go close to Roja. She’s going to begin pulls her necklace and asks her to offer the necklace to her. She’s going to shouts in entrance of all that Roja stole her necklace. Roja will questions Annapoorna doesn’t she present this to her? Annapoorna will lie when did she give it to her? Roja shall be shock. Kalpana will knocks the door and asks somebody to open it. Anu will push her out.

What’s going to occur subsequent? Will Arjun save Roja? How will he show her innocence to all?

Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions keep tune with our house for extra updates.

