Anuama FF – A new Journey for Toshu Ep: 15 – TMT Updates

The story takes a leap.

Toshu goes to high school with Anu.She didn’t need Toshu to affix the college by which she is instructing.She wished him to be free however Vanraj will get his admission accomplished in the identical college in order that he didn’t wish to roam right here and there to drop them. Now since they’re in the identical college its simple for Vanraj. Dadi and Leela takes care of Samar whereas Anu and Vanraj goes for his or her work. Anupama drops Toshu to his class however he didn’t go away Anu’s saree. He didn’t wish to get inside his class,he wished to return dwelling and play along with his brother Samar .He cried rather a lot and didn’t go away Anu. Anu informed him that sooner or later he will probably be right here and sooner or later he’ll play along with his brother. He by some means agrees and goes to his class. Anu talks to his instructor and his instructor tells Anu that she’s going to handle him.

Anu and Toshu returns dwelling after college. Toshu runs and goes to Samar and hugs him.Then he shares his first day expertise with all his relations.

Toshu : After maa left the category dropping me my instructor held my hand, wiped off my tears, tickled me and made me giggle.At first I wished to return again dwelling and play with Samar however when my ma’am consoled me I used to be okay! Then I made many buddies Sonu,Kitti,Pinki,Sweety, and so forth.

Vanraj: What! Solely ladies? Boys usually are not there in your class? (Mocking)

Anu: Areyy !!!

Toshu: Boys are all combating with one another so I didn’t wish to speak to them.

Vanraj and Anupama laughed out loud. Everybody laughed together with them.

Toshu feels shy and Anu takes him for a bathe.Whereas having a shower Toshu tells Anu that he desires to go to high school TMT. Anu laughs listening to this.

Subsequent day Toshu will get up early and wakes Anu too for him to prepare. Anu was shocked as a result of it was hardly 5.30 and the college was at 8. Anyway she bought up and took Toshu to bathe him. After popping out from the toilet he ran to the cabinet and took his uniform out and gave it to Anu. Anu began laughing and bought him dressed.

She bought contemporary and went to the kitchen and began her work. She ready breakfast and serves to all and takes care of Samar. Toshu goes to Anupama.

Toshu: Let’s go to high school?

Anu: It’s simply 8.30 and the college is at 9.We are going to go after 5 minutes.wait!!

After 5 minutes they go to high school.Once they reached there Toshu runs to his class.Seeing his pace Vanraj and Anupama couldn’t management their laughter. Anu will get to work.