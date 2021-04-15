Anuama FF – Good times for Anu! Ep: 13 – TMT Updates

Outcomes of her exams had been about to publish.

Anu: I’m positive that I’ve not accomplished effectively.

Vanraj: Don’t say unfavourable issues. Be optimistic.

Anu calls Kavya and Devika for a rest.

Kavya: Arey even I’m tensed.Arts just isn’t that simple as you suppose.

Devika(Making an attempt to deviate from the subject) : The one distinction is we didn’t take the identical course.We studied in the identical faculty from grade 2 and now we’re graduating from the identical school.

Kavya: Sure!! These had been good olden days.Want to return to these days.

Anu: Weren’t you the one who stated that you simply didn’t need these occasions then?

Kavya: That was as a result of I by no means favored my lecturers again then!Now it’s all a reminiscence.

Devika: I need these days again in my life. These dance applications,musical chairs,and haaa…. Anu do you do not forget that man who used to bother you?

Vanraj(Listening to this): What!Actually?Who’s that man whose sense is that this dangerous?(He laughs however felt jealous)

Kavya :Let’s meet on the new espresso store tonight .Vanraj jiju be part of with us Anirudh can be there. You each can chit-chat whereas we recollect our outdated recollections.

Devika: Can I deliver my hubby too?(Mocking)

Kavya: What??

Devika: Oh my god!! Cease yaar. I used to be simply kidding.

Kavya: Ohh…..

Devika: You’re unattainable.I’m wondering how Anirudh jiju is tolerating your stupidy.

Kavya: I’m not a silly… and he isn’t tolerating my stupidity. I’m tolerating his stupidity.

Vanraj: Sure! I feel she can be more experienced than him. He’s having such a infantile character.

The 4 of them laughs collectively.They get relaxed and nearly forgot about their outcomes.

The principal known as Anupama. She began to fret.She thought that her end result was dangerous and principal known as her to fireside her.She gave the telephone to Vanraj and he spoke the principal. He reduce the decision with pleasure. The gang asks why was he excited. He tells that Anu has topped the exams. Everybody will get excited and begins to point out their pleasure by leaping and dancing.All of the relations are additionally blissful and excited when Vanraj tells the information to them. Leela permits them to go outdoors with buddies.

Vanraj and Anupama get able to go to the espresso store.

Anu: Let’s take Toshu alongside?

Vanraj: No want.Typically Maa received’t like that.Let’s go

Anu: Okay!

They each go to the espresso store and meets them. Vanraj and Anirudh have a while collectively whereas the opposite 3 have their very own time recollecting their recollections. After that they get together with Anirudh and Vanraj to have meals. They spent their time there. Then from there they go to a hill like place and sits there for someday.

Vanraj: Life is unpredictable. A few years earlier than after we got here right here we by no means imagined coming to this place once more along with our wives.

Anirudh: However at the moment I needed to be right here with my spouse and now I don’t want that.(Mocking)

Vanraj: We by no means pressured you to marry!(Mocking again)

Anirudh: My dangerous luck!

Vanraj and Anirudh laughs collectively and listening to this Kavya comes there and asks what the joke was.

She understood that she was being mocked.Anirudh and Kavya star their cute struggle and the opposite 3 enjoys watching it.