Anuama FF – Is it the end of AnuRaj? Ep: 12 – TMT Updates

Telly Updates

They each attain house and go to mattress.They each go to sleep. Vanraj shortly waking up

Vanraj: I’m going there as soon as extra.I left my cellphone there I’ll get it and are available.

Anu:I may even come alongside.

Vanraj: No approach. Its raining closely outdoors roads will probably be very unhealthy.You keep right here.

Anu: I don’t know why I’m feeling unhealthy.I mustn’t have despatched him alone.

Scene shifts to Vanraj driving the automobile. He reaches the spot and takes his cellphone from there. Whereas returning he was a bit of sleepy.He was Drowsy and he drove the automobile.A lorry is available in entrance of the automobile a honks.He utterly turns the automobile and falls to the pit.

Anupama: Vanraj's deadly accident, Anupama takes care

Anupama will get up from her sleep instantly she checks whether or not Vanraj is there beside her.She sees him beside her.She feels relaxed.Vanraj will get up and sees Anu sweating so much.He provides her water and asks her what occurred. She narrates the entire incident to Vanraj.

Vanraj:Do you suppose thatI will previous away so quick?

Anu: It’s not so humorous.You understand how a lot I received scared!

Vanraj:Arey baaba…I gained’t depart you that simply.Don’t fear.

Anu: Ohh noo…So you can be right here ??I believed I received some freedom and was excited!!(Mocking)

Vanraj: Sure I noticed your pleasure now!

Anu: That was simply an appearing talent of mine!

Vanraj: Wow!! what an appearing talent!!

Anu: Yess !!

They each get again to sleep.

Subsequent day morning on the breakfast desk:

Leela: Anu,come and sit right here,Jhilmil will serve us.

Anu: However baa…

Leela: Don’t say something come and sit right here.

Anu: Okay baa ..

Dadi comes down with Toshu.Anu may be very excited to see Toshu. She will get up from the desk and takes him and kiss him. She haves her meals and go to her school.

Within the school examination dates have been scheduled and it was preponed .Anupama began making ready for that. Whereas she was within the school she went to the library and studied.She didn’t get time at house to review.

Moths go by and her exams got here.She was so tensed about her examination.

Vanraj: You are able to do it!You’ll go out with nice marks.

Anu: I’ve not ready nicely.

Vanraj: It’s your assumption. You might have studied nicely.I do know!

Anu went to jot down her exams.She completed her exams and have been ready for the outcomes!

