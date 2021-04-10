Anuama FF – Love is in the air?? Ep: 7 – Telly Updates

Kavya and Devika spend some time in the park. They recollect their memories with Anu. Meanwhile they get into a coffee shop.They sit there and keeps on talking. Anirudh is sitting behind Kavya and Devika sees this.
Devika: Kavya, can you please get my purse from the car.
Kavya: Give me the key.
Devika(to herself): I will prove something today!!!
Devika calls out Anirudh and he goes to her.
Anirudh: Heyy, are you alone??
Devika: You wanted Kavya to accompany me?
Anirudh:Kavya?? Who is she?(trying to hide)
Kavya hearing this and coming: You don’t know who Kavya is? I will introduce her you idiot.
Anirudh: ooo you are Kavya right??
Kavya: Don’t try to act too smart. I know that you know me because we had introduced ourselves to each other that day.
Anirudh: Oh hello,you are not the only person I have met. I meet many people.So I didn’t remember clearly.
Kavya: Oh,you will be awarded with an Oscar.
Anirudh: Thank you for nominating me.By the way I am not here to talk to you.I am here to talk with Devika…..So Devika are you planning to get married soon?
Devika: Yaa,if you are free I am ready anytime(wantingly to irritate kavya)
Anirudh:Yeah..My family is looking for a daughter in law(looking at Kavya)
Devika: Ofcourse,I will be their daughter in law
Kavya: Are you out of your senses? He is a very arrogant man. You deserve a better person
Anirudh:Why are you being possesive?
Kavya: Who said so?
Anirudh:I can understand it.
Kavya: But you failed to understand me
Anirudh:Is that so? Okay.I don’t want to understand loosers
Kavya: You mean to say that I am looser?
Anirudh: Yes, you are a looser
Kavya: All men are the same.Arrogant,misbehaving,cheap and losers.
Anirudh:Devika,let’s start dating?
Devika: Ya sit down.Let’s have a coffee.
Kavya gets irked and goes.Devika questions Anirudh why he is irritating her like this.
Anirudh: What do you think?
Devika: Are you???
Anirudh:Sort of…
Devika gets excited. She goes behind Kavya.
Kavya: Go,Go be his bride.
Devika: Yaa..we had a small discussion about our future life! He is very sweeeettt……
Kavya: Go to hell with him
Devika: Yaa! baby will call me tomorrow!!
