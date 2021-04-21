Anuama FF – Planning for Samar’s party Ep: 19 – TMT Updates

Anu: Then why didn’t you inform him earlier.

Vanraj: Let’s plan a shock yaar…I used to be not being impolite.

Pakhi comes there and says: Yaaayyyy we may have a shock celebration!!

Toshu: Let’s plan it in a resort and we are going to take Samar there. If we embellish right here he’ll know.

Vanraj: Now he’s offended with me. I don’t suppose he’ll are available in such a scenario.

Toshu: Pakhi will maintain it!

Pakhi: Sure paapa I’ll maintain it.

Anu: You give this job to me.I’ll deal with it.

Vanraj: Sure…Anu would be the greatest to deal with this example.I do know that she’s going to deal with it easily.

Anu:Ohh!!!put me down I’m on cloud 9 now.

Vanraj: Why ought to I lie. I’m severe…My wifey will maintain issues rigorously and easily.

Anu: Ohhhhh…..Comm on cease flattering me yaar…

Vanraj: I do know even when I don’t say like this you’ll be flattered.

Anu: Nothing like that.Simply cease it.(Blushing)

Vanraj: You might be blushing?

Anu: No ,I’m not blushing.

Vanraj: Sure…

Pakhi: Cease your this struggle and lets make the celebration.

Toshu goes to the resort and units the association there.

Vanraj goes after the preparations are prepared and appears every thing is ideal or not.