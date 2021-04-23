ENTERTAINMENT

Anuama FF – Samar and Pakhi taunts Toshu Ep: 21 – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

On their method they decide Kavya’s household,Devika’s household and Dolly’s household.

They take pleasure in and go together with all their youngsters dancing taking part in and having a a great deal of enjoyable.

Samar sits silently with out dancing.Anu notices it and she or he asks what occurred to him.He says he isn’t in a temper to bop. Anu drags and makes him dance.Vanraj notices Samar and feels unhappy for speaking harshly to him.He simply desires his youngsters to be comfortable and nothing else. Pakhi fights with Samar making an attempt to make his temper higher however he was not . Toshu was on his cellphone .

Vanraj: Arey yaar depart your girlfriend alone for someday and be a part of us.

Toshu: No..Papaa its not my girlfriend.(Blushing)

Samar notices this and he was going to make enjoyable of Toshu. He asks Sweety to affix him.

Samar: Ohhh Sweety….Bhai doesn’t have a girlfriend nonetheless he’s blushing….

Pakhi: Haaa…winter…..Bhaii has modified lots now a days. He isn’t in any respect desirous about your filthy jokes(mocking Samar).

Samar(whispering to pakhi):Now you’ve gotten began mocking me.Cease it and give attention to Bhai..

Pakhi: Ahhhh!!Toshu bhai!!! who’s that lady?

Toshu: Which lady?I used to be not speaking to any lady.

Anu: Depart him alone.Even when he has a woman good friend its okay!We’ll talk about it after we attain house.

Samar’s temper get again to regular and he begins to bop and luxuriate in with others.

They attain the resort and get inside their allotted rooms. They get recent and all elders meet up at a spot.All the kids retains Samar engaged.

Night time falls….All of the preparations are prepared.Vanraj calls Toshu and asks him to deliver down Samar.

He brings all the kids down together with him to the garden space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
46
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
44
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
41
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top