Anuama FF – Samar and Pakhi taunts Toshu Ep: 21 – TMT Updates

On their method they decide Kavya’s household,Devika’s household and Dolly’s household.

They take pleasure in and go together with all their youngsters dancing taking part in and having a a great deal of enjoyable.

Samar sits silently with out dancing.Anu notices it and she or he asks what occurred to him.He says he isn’t in a temper to bop. Anu drags and makes him dance.Vanraj notices Samar and feels unhappy for speaking harshly to him.He simply desires his youngsters to be comfortable and nothing else. Pakhi fights with Samar making an attempt to make his temper higher however he was not . Toshu was on his cellphone .

Vanraj: Arey yaar depart your girlfriend alone for someday and be a part of us.

Toshu: No..Papaa its not my girlfriend.(Blushing)

Samar notices this and he was going to make enjoyable of Toshu. He asks Sweety to affix him.

Samar: Ohhh Sweety….Bhai doesn’t have a girlfriend nonetheless he’s blushing….

Pakhi: Haaa…winter…..Bhaii has modified lots now a days. He isn’t in any respect desirous about your filthy jokes(mocking Samar).

Samar(whispering to pakhi):Now you’ve gotten began mocking me.Cease it and give attention to Bhai..

Pakhi: Ahhhh!!Toshu bhai!!! who’s that lady?

Toshu: Which lady?I used to be not speaking to any lady.

Anu: Depart him alone.Even when he has a woman good friend its okay!We’ll talk about it after we attain house.

Samar’s temper get again to regular and he begins to bop and luxuriate in with others.

They attain the resort and get inside their allotted rooms. They get recent and all elders meet up at a spot.All the kids retains Samar engaged.

Night time falls….All of the preparations are prepared.Vanraj calls Toshu and asks him to deliver down Samar.

He brings all the kids down together with him to the garden space.