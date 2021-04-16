Anuama FF – The new member of Shah Parivar! Ep: 14 – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Days passby..

Anupama goes to a college to provide her interview.She will get chosen because the dancer instructor of that faculty. Leela first objects.

Leela: You might be having a child in your abdomen and you continue to wish to dance?

Anupama: No baa….Its simply the essential steps. Motion can be much less.

Leela: No approach..You’ll be able to’t do that job proper now! After your supply you are able to do no matter you need. However now you’ll not.

Vanraj: Even I agree with you maa.. Anu you’ll be able to take up this job after your supply.

Anu: I’ll lose this job and I gained’t get one other alternative like this..

Vanraj: No I’ll safe this job for you and make it possible for nobody applies for this publish.Okay?

Anu: Okay!

Leela: Anu! We won’t limit you for something right here. You’ll be allowed to do something you want.

Anu hugs baa..for now she decides to not go for this job and be part of once more later after her supply.

2 months later she is admitted within the hospital for her supply. Toshu says child child…Vanraj asks what child he needs for. Toshu says boy.

Vanraj: I desire a lady.

Nurse(Shouting): Mr Vanraj Shah,its a child boy.

Vanraj was not pleased however nonetheless as a father he was excited. Anupama was nice and the newborn too was nice. Dadi takes the newborn in her arms and offers it to Leela and different members of the family. Toshu admires the newborn and laughs. They title him Samar. Anupama leaves the hospital and enters the home.They’d organized a celebration in the home. They welcome the newborn and the mom with aarathi. They carry out the rituals and Anu takes relaxation. Everybody performs with the newborn. Toshu runs inside to his mom and sits beside her.She talks with him for someday and he sleeps subsequent to her. Dadi comes and takes him together with her. Anu didn’t wish to depart him however she had no different alternative. She listened to Dadi probably the most and didn’t wish to disobey her. Anu falls asleep.Each Vanraj and Anu couldn’t sleep as a result of Samar was crying the entire night time

Subsequent morning she wakes up and begins nagging Vanraj concerning the job. Vanraj tells her that she will begin going for the job after 4 months. She nods and agrees.Leela comes and provides Anu medicines and tea. Toshu visits his mom and brother now and again.Seeing Toshu run round like a ball everybody was laughing out their coronary heart.

