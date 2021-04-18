ENTERTAINMENT

Anuama FF – The next generation of Shah’s Ep: 16 – TMT Updates

Once more after 2 years Samar goes with Toshu and Anu to the identical college. Once more yet one more burden for Anu in a candy method.She has to take the two kids to the college and take care of them earlier than coming to highschool. Dadi and Leela helps her handle the two kids. Vanraj will get busy doing his works.

Samar and Toshu goes collectively inside and Toshu drops Samar in his class.Samar will get alongside along with his mates and performs with them.Anu throughout breaks goes and visits Samar.Then college continues and when it’s the dispersal time Toshu goes to Samar’s class and each of them collectively goes to Anu.

Sooner or later when Anu was getting the boys prepared for the college she felt unconscious and fell on the bottom. Samar and Toshu rush to Leela and cries. Leela rushes to Vanraj and he takes her to the Hospital. Physician does the verify up. After some time she regains her consciousness. Physician informs Vanraj that Anu is pregnant for the third time and congratulate him.He will get stunned and tells it to each the households. Each the households and Vanraj want for a child lady.Essentially the most excited folks had been Samar and Toshu. Even they needed a sister.

MOnths go by Toshu and Samar go on to the following grade. They’ve a Child sister. Anupama names her Pakhi and calls her Sweety.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Sweety grows up and she or he is in her twelfth std now. Toshu completed his bachelors diploma and Samar is absolutely into his dance.After the loss of life of dadi Hashmukh turned a little bit weak and Leela’s brother comes to stick with her.

Now that the kids are grown up Leela relieved from all the pieces and sits idol at dwelling. Anu began her personal academy of dance the place Samar is taking his lessons together with Anu. Vanraj,Anu and Samar is supporting the shah household .Toshu is doing his Masters diploma. Vanraj and Anu are cool mother and father and aren’t forcing and pressurizing their kids. Pakhi’s classmates all reward her mother and father for being so cool they usually inform about their mother and father pressurizing them.Presently dwelling as a cheerful household we’ll see what occurs subsequent !!!

Powerpuffgirls

star plus serials ki bahut badi fan hoon since 2013 !!

