Anuama FF – Toshu introduces his special friend Ep: 22 – TMT Updates

Youngsters run and go the play space the place the decorations are made. Toshu and Pakhi deliver Samar to the play space. Samar appears shocked seeing the decorations made for him

Vanraj: How can a father not have a good time his son’s victory?

Samar goes and hugs Vanraj and thanks him. He hugs Anu and thanks her too. Everybody congratulate Samar collectively .

Pakhi: Winter!! Lower the cake! My mouth is watering.

Samar: Ohhhhhhhh!! So I’ll lower it slowly.

Pakhi throws a balloon at him they usually begin a cute little battle. Then Samar cuts the cake and provides it to everybody. Toshu receives a name and goes from there whereas the others take pleasure in over there by taking part in many mini-games on the resort.After some time Samar begins trying to find Toshu. He takes Pakhi together with him search Toshu.They go a good distance and finds Toshu speaking to a lady.Samar and Pakhi catches them red-handed.

Toshu: She is my classmate.Nothing greater than that.

Samar:We by no means requested about it.Did we Sweety?

Pakhi: No! Under no circumstances!

Samar: Then why is he explaining this to us! Come we are going to Paapa that Toshu is speaking together with his classmate and gained’t come now.

Toshu: No,Noooo….She is Kinjal Dave.She is not only my classmate she is particular to me.

Samar and Pakhi: Awwww !!!!!! Hello Kinjal bhaabhiiiiiii… ..

Toshu: Don’t inform this to anybody.Simply between the three of us.Okay??

Samar and Pakhi agrees with him.They spoke to Kinjal and asks how she discovered such a loser(Mocking Toshu)

Kinjal: Paritosh is just not a loser. He’s sensible. Truly we’re learning in the identical establishment run by my dad and mom.