Anuama FF – Vanraj is on cloud nine Ep: 18 – TMT Updates

Anu asks Vanraj why he’s strict with the youngsters?

Vanraj: Aren’t you studying the newspaper now a days? Kids are getting spoiled resulting from lack of parenting.

Anu: I’m not spoiling my kids. We have now a method of parenting with out scolding them.On this age they’ll fall into bother simply.We should try to make them perceive in a loving method and never in a harsh method.They’ll get extra irritated.

Vanraj :However at instances we’ve to be strict. Not on a regular basis.

Anu: Aah however not for foolish issues.Okay??

Vanraj: Okay! Boss..I’m not going to scold your kids.Is that superb? Now can I’m going?

Anu: You could go.(Mocking)

Vanraj takes Pakhi together with him to drop her in school.

Pakhi reaches her college and she or he sees many kids her father.

Woman 1: Wow!! Your father seems to be so younger!

Woman 2:Yaa! Nobody will say that he’s a father of three.

Woman 1: Yaa! Even her brothers usually are not this dashing!

Woman 2: Look he’s match and younger!!

Woman 1: Even Anupama aunty is cool and dashing.She cooks good meals.

Pakhi hears their dialog and goes inside smiling.She returns dwelling and tells them what the women talked about Vanraj!

Vanraj: What to do!!I do know I’m younger and good-looking!

Anu: Its simply since you are dying your head.Have a look at me! I’m pure.

Vanraj: Heloo……I’m not dying my hair and haven’t both.

Anu: However you’re going for gymnasium and plenty of different remedies and I’m not like that!

Vanraj: I’m not going for gymnasium or another remedies.I’m simply figuring out from home.

Each begin their cute struggle and irritated by this Pakhi asks them to cease.

Samar comes inside

Samar: Its time for a celebration.

Anu: What social gathering?

Samar : I obtained choice for the worldwide dance championship. I’m going to Sydney for my love “The Dance”.

Vanraj: Why are you going overseas? Can’t you keep right here atleast to your mother?

Anu: No.Let him go. He can have his personal ardour,let him go and discover the skin world too…

Samar: I’m not going there for my complete life…Simply 2 or 3 days that’s it.

Vanraj: We’re not going to have any social gathering right here…Why are you losing cash on such silly issues.

Samar:Why can’t you conduct a celebration for me? You at all times conduct events for bhai and Sweety and nothing for me.

Samar goes out angrily.

Anu: Why did you say like that? Poor fellow he was fairly excited.

Vanraj: I needed to present him a shock that’s why.