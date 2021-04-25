Anuama FF – Vanraj to agree for toshu’s wedding? Ep: 25 – TMT Updates

Pakhi: She is our bhaabhi to be.

Anu(Excited):Whatt!!!!!!!!!

Toshu:Sure mummy I’m in love with Kinjal and I wish to get married to her.

Anu: I’ll assist you my boy!!

Toshu:Will Paapa make it a problem?

Anu:I don’t find out about that however I’m there with the each you.And by the best way do your mother and father have any concept about your relation?

Kinju: Truly mummy my mother is not going to have any downside .Paritosh instructed that first he’ll inform you and I assumed after your response I’ll inform my mother and father.Now I’m completely satisfied.I’ll inform my mother and father as soon as I attain residence itself.I’m very completely satisfied that Anu aunty goes to be my saas very quickly..

Anu: And I’m completely satisfied that I’m going to get a bahu such as you.

Toshu: Are you able to please persuade paapa …

Anu:I’ll attempt my degree finest,however undecided that he’ll agree.He might agree as a result of it’s Kinjal. I’ve instructed him many instances about my favourite scholar.

Kinju: Thanks aunty!!

Anu: And to any extent further you’ll not name me aunty!You’ll solely name me Mummy!

Kinju: Okay mummy!!

Anu: Haa that’s my woman!Let’s go to Paapa and inform about this.

Toshu: We are going to inform to him within the morning in any other case he might get offended at the moment.

Anu:Come let’s inform him now.I’ll deal with the state of affairs.

All of them walks to the place the place the get together is held and meet Vanraj.

Anu: Arey yaar are you aware her?

Vanraj: No! Who’s she?

Anu: She is Kinju yaar!

Vanraj: Ohh!!!! Your favourite scholar…Ahh now I bear in mind!

Anu: HAA !!!

Vanraj:Why did you cease studying dance?

Kinjal: Uncle, really I had tons to check.I couldn’t handle each that’s why!

Vanraj: Oh!Now how come you’re right here?

Anu: Truly she is right here to satisfy Toshu!

Vanraj: What? How come you recognize Toshu?

Kinjal: Truly we’re in the identical establishment and sophistication.

Vanraj: Ohhhh !!!!

Anu: I’ve to speak to you! Are you able to please include me?

Vanraj: Ah positive, after you.

Anupama and Vanraj goes to a facet and talks personally. The 4 of them stand there fearful.

Anu and Vanraj come there.

Vanraj: I’m not in opposition to any of your want! However you must end your research first.Then I’ll agree in your marriage.

Anu: You possibly can love one another now we have no downside however marriage can be afterwards.