Anuama FF – Will Vanraj see Kinjal? Ep: 24 – TMT Updates

Vanraj was in search of his youngsters all a spherical and didn’t see the three of them there.He went to look and located the three standing there and speaking.

Vanraj: Why are the three of you standing right here?

Samar: Truly bhaai was ready for his greatest good friend who stays close to by.He stated he’ll right here in 5 minutes,so we considered accompanying him.

Vanraj: Why do you wish to see his good friend?

Pakhi: We don’t wish to see his good friend. He was standing right here alone so we gave him firm.

Vanraj: Oh!!So come quick.All are ready so that you can have meals.

Samar:Sure paapa we are going to come together with him.You may have meals.

Vanraj nods and walks away Kinjal comes out from a hut like place and asks Toshu why he requested her to go behind when he was not afraid of his dad?

FB: {Samar and Pakhi had been supporting Kinjal and teasing Toshu. Pakhi sees Vanraj coming and tells them. Toshu asks Kinjal to go and conceal behind the hut.First she refuses and teases him. Later when he pleads her she goes and conceal behind the hut.Toshu asks Samar and Pakhi to not inform pappa about Kinjal at the moment. They agree.}FB ends.

Toshu: I’ll immediately inform Paapa about our relation. I don’t need him to learn about this earlier than hand as he’ll really feel betrayed.

Pakhi: Inform it to him tomorrow itself,in order that we are able to rejoice holi with bhaabhi right here.

Samar: Yaa bhaai inform paapa or first you inform mummy.She’s going to inform paapa in order that paapa is not going to be that livid.

Toshu: Ahh!That’s an awesome concept we are going to name mummy right here now and introduce her. Sweety name mummy and are available.

Pakhi goes to name Anupama.

Pakhi: mummy are you able to include me?

Anu:The place to?

Pakhi: Truly Toshu bhai and winter is standing on the market and Toshu bhai requested me to name you and go.

Anu: Okay,Iwill come.

Pakhi and Anu goes to the place the place Kinjal,Toshu and Samar was standing.

Anu sees Kinjal and hugs her.

Kinjal: Anu aunty! Are you Paritosh’s mom?

Anu: Ah!Sure… How have you learnt Toshu?

Kinjal:He’s my classmate.

Toshu: By the best way how have you learnt one another?

Anu: I used to be her dance instructor.She was one in every of my favorite college students.

The three siblings stands one another