Anuj Pandit Sharma (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Anuj Pandit Sharma is an Indian film and TV actor who works mainly in the Hindi film industry. He has performed in numerous other famous Bollywood movies like Koi Mil Gaya in 2003 as Bittu Sardar and Total Siyapaa under the name of Manav in 2014. Anuj was widely known as Joginder Khurana/ Jogi in the TV series Parvarrish Season 2 in 2015-16. He appeared in the show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Birth & Family

Anuj Pandit Sharma was born on 21 October 1991 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He graduated from the Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economy in Mumbai.

Bio

Real Name Anuj pandit sharma
Nickname Anuj
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 21 October 1991
Age (as in 2021) 30 Years
Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Family Mother : Name Not Known
Anuj Pandit Sharma's Mother
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Career

Anuj first appeared as a child artist in 2003 in the Bollywood movie Darna Mana Hai and played role of Varun. After working on the fleeting success of Rakesh Roshan’s film, Koi Mil Gaya, Anuj performed in Say Salaam India in 2007 by depicting the role of a passionate cricket child Guri. He went on to play a small supporting role in Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, where he is a supportive friend of the lead role Sushant. In 2014, he took the opportunity to appear in a better role with Total Siyapaa, where he played the role of Yami Gautam’s brother. He appeared in the animated film named Chhutanki in 2011.

Her first television show was Hukum Mere Aaka which broadcasted on Sahara One in 2011. He is well known for his performance in the Parvarrish Season 2 series as Joginder Kulwinder Khurana in the leading role, which broadcast on Sony Entertainment TV. In subsequent years he performed in series like Baccho Ki Adalat and Aadat Se Majboor.

After entering the world of cinema, Anuj has grown steadily in the Indian film industry. With his cute little smile and attractive build from the start, many advertising companies have tied him into advertising for various brands.

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economy, Mumbai
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Hukum Mare Aaka (2011)
Hukum Mare Aaka (2011)
Film : Darna Mana Hai (2003)
Darna Mana Hai (2003)
Awards Not Available
Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 7″ Feet
Weight 60 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Hanging out with friends and Singing
Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Girlfriends Srishti Jain (Actress)
Srishti Jain and Anuj Pandit Sharma
Cienpy Kaur Malhotra
Anuj Pandit Sharma with Cienpy Kaur Malhotra (Girlfriend)
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Anuj Pandit Sharma

  • Anuj Pandit Sharma was born and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.
  • He appeared in the television series Crime Petrol (Episode 572) on 23 October 2015 as Vijay Tripathi.
  • Anuj was awarded the Balraj Sahani Trophy by the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) for his remarkable stage performance.
  • He starred in the Bamini and Boys series streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in 2021.
Disney+ Hotstar Quix Presents Bamini and Boys | Trailer | Streaming From 7th May
  • He featured on Season 8 of the serial Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya in 2016, aired on the Zing channel.
  • Rishab Chadha and Anuj Sharma created a page on Instagram called Pagalpankti Films featuring fun content.
  • He speaks various languages, including Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Marathi.
  • He is a dog lover and has a pet dog.

If you have more details about Anuj pandit sharma. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

