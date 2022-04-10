anuj rawat: IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: Happy and enjoying the company of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, says Anuj Rawat after match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the Match between @RCBTweets and @mipaltan is Anuj Rawat.#TATAIPL @upstox… https://t.co/pjf5qcVrIe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649530319000

PUNE (Maharashtra): After playing a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Anuj Rawat said that he was just following his ‘process’.Inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.“Feels great. Scoring runs and winning. Very happy to be doing this. Was just following my process. I was starting well, wasn’t able to finish well, did it today (talking about earlier failures). Happy and enjoying the company of Virat and Faf,” said Anuj Rawat in a…