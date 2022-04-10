Anuj Rawat powers RCB to 7-wicket win against Mumbai Indians

Riding on a superb knock by opener Anuj Rawat, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

After restricting MI to 151/6, RCB finished with 152/3 in 18.3 overs as Rawat scored 66 off 47 and Virat Kohli hit 48 off 36.

The Royal Challengers would have been happy with their bowling performance and they came out for the chase in no real rush. Rawat and skipper Faf du Plessis took RCB to 30/0 at the end of the powerplay before the latter was dismissed in the ninth over by Jaydev Unadkat.

But Virat Kohli then joined Rawat at the crease and the right-hand-left-hand duo put on a fine partnership of 80 runs for the second wicket to…