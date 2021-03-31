Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s film ‘She Meri Student Hai’ released, watch video – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bhajan Samrat Anoop Jalota is currently in discussion with Jasleen Matharu for her upcoming film ‘Woh Meri Student Hai’. Recently, Jasleen shared the teaser of the film on social media which attracted a lot of attention from fans. Today, the latest video of Anoop and Jasleen is going viral in which Singer is seen singing a romantic song for his student.

Jasleen has shared a video on her Instagram in which Anoop is seen singing the song ‘Din Mere Badal Gay’ from the movie ‘Woh Meri Student Hai’. In this video, he is sitting next to Jasleen and making her happy with her song. Jasleen has also tagged Anoop while posting this video. According to media reports, let us know that Anoop Jalot and Jasleen Matharu were shooting their film ‘Woh Meri Student Hai’ for a long time. In the teaser of the film, Anoop is seen playing the role of a married man and Jasleen appears as his girlfriend. The teaser of the film has also made a lot of headlines on the Internet.

Anoop Jalota and Jasleen Matharu entered Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Bigg Boss 12’ as a duo. Jasleen had described Anoop as her boyfriend, due to which the emperor also had to face a lot of negativity. Later, after coming out of the show, Anoop told the media that Jasleen is only her student and their relationship is very sacred.