ENTERTAINMENT

Anupam gets Best Actor Award in New York for ‘Happy Birthday’

Avatar

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been awarded the Best Actor Award at the New York City International Film Festival. As per the information received, he has been given the award for his short film ‘Happy Birthday’. You all will know that Anupam is a great actor and he has won everyone’s heart with his work. Anupam is now very happy with the award he received and tweeted his happiness.

Expressing this joy, he wrote: “With great pleasure, I have won the Best Actor Award at the New York City International Film Festival. Also, it is a matter of pleasure that Happy Birthday also won the Best Film Award. Thank you especially Ahana Kumra, Jai Ho for the entire team of this film ”. Let us also tell you that Anupam Kher’s short film ‘Happy Birthday’ is getting much appreciation across the world. In fact, this short film is directed by Prasad Kadam. The film stars Anupam Kher and Ahana Kumra and both were previously seen in the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. The film is co-produced by Girish Johar who is very happy with the 2 awards received at the International Film Festival.

In this regard, the producer says, “Anupam sir is a global icon. He is a genius. Ahana was also nominated for Best Actress. He is very talented. Anupam Kher has also acted in several international films. Is nominated at the Golden Globes. Also starred in ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ in 2002 and David O’Russell’s 2013 Oscar winner ‘Silver Linings Playing’.

Related Items:

Most Popular

62
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
15
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top