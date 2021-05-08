Anupam gets Best Actor Award in New York for ‘Happy Birthday’

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been awarded the Best Actor Award at the New York City International Film Festival. As per the information received, he has been given the award for his short film ‘Happy Birthday’. You all will know that Anupam is a great actor and he has won everyone’s heart with his work. Anupam is now very happy with the award he received and tweeted his happiness.

Glad to have won #best Actor Prize on #NYCIFF (New York City International Film Festival) for my short film #Happy Birthday. Also thrilled that it got #Bestfilm Awards too !! Especially thanks to the whole unit @AahanaKumra For their support !! Be victorious!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/tmMm3z2QYp– Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 6, 2021

Expressing this joy, he wrote: “With great pleasure, I have won the Best Actor Award at the New York City International Film Festival. Also, it is a matter of pleasure that Happy Birthday also won the Best Film Award. Thank you especially Ahana Kumra, Jai Ho for the entire team of this film ”. Let us also tell you that Anupam Kher’s short film ‘Happy Birthday’ is getting much appreciation across the world. In fact, this short film is directed by Prasad Kadam. The film stars Anupam Kher and Ahana Kumra and both were previously seen in the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. The film is co-produced by Girish Johar who is very happy with the 2 awards received at the International Film Festival.

In this regard, the producer says, “Anupam sir is a global icon. He is a genius. Ahana was also nominated for Best Actress. He is very talented. Anupam Kher has also acted in several international films. Is nominated at the Golden Globes. Also starred in ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ in 2002 and David O’Russell’s 2013 Oscar winner ‘Silver Linings Playing’.